Clouds will build in today and linger through the end of the week. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds our way today, but rain chances remain low due to dry air in place. It will be mild today with highs close to the seasonal average, in the mid 60s. The storm system will linger to our south through Thursday, but another low will develop off the east coast of Florida.

This low will move north and will be offshore on Friday, bringing us a chance for showers. This system will also bring warmer weather, and high temperatures will make it into the low 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through mostly dry late Saturday, bringing us a cool down Sunday into next week.