Skies will remain cloudy as more rain moves in. Today will be eerily similar to what was experienced yesterday with cloud cover and rain being the main story. Temperatures for today will stick to the mid-80s. Showers will move into the area to start the day with thunderstorm activity picking up in the afternoon. Friday will be similar today with scattered shower and storms but the clouds will break up slightly, allowing us to warm up a few degrees. Rain will have similar timing.

The front that has bee stalled across the area all week will dissipate on Friday and rain chances decrease for the weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms persist through the weekend and the first half of the work week. We will see more sunshine throughout the weekend and shower activity will be more scattered. Temperatures will follow a very slow warming trend where temperatures max out on Sunday and last for several days.

Today, mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs, 82-85 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows, 69-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Highs, 84-86 inland, 83-84 beaches.