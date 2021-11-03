Clouds and much cooler weather will move in today

Cooler weather moving in today will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front moved through the Carolinas dry last night and clouds will build in behind it.

The clouds will continue to increase today, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday, plus a storm system will bring some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the 50s.

We will be between storm systems on Friday, and it will remain mostly cloudy and cool, but it will probably stay dry.

Another storm system will move by offshore Friday night into Saturday, bringing a chance for rain, and keeping it rather cloudy and cool on Saturday. This system will clear out Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday.

Temperatures will only warm into the 60s on Sunday, but it will be a start of a warming trend that will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.