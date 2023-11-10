The warm, sunny weather will move out as clouds and rain moves in. One more nice day for the area today as we remain warm. We will see partly sunny skies for the first half of the day with mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s area wide. A cold front will be moving through the area later this afternoon mostly dry.

The cold front will stall just to our south and an area of low pressure systems to form along the stalled front on Saturday. We will see much cooler temperatures, as highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60 across the area. Clouds and periods of rain will persist across the area for the weekend. Sunday will be the wettest and coolest day. Rain, which could be heavy at times will move through the area on Sunday. The rain will last through early evening then move offshore as we transition into the overnight. Sunshine returns to start next week.

The area definitely needs the rain as we have now entered a severe drought for portions of the Pee Dee and Border Belt. We have not seen any measurable rain for the month of November, and have an area-wide deficit of 4.5″ to 6.5″ since September 1st. Along the Grand Strand we are abnormally dry to a moderate drought. So, this weekends rain will not be drought busting, but will at least give us some much needed rain.