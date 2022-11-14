Rain is heading back into the Carolinas. Clouds will be in the increase tonight. It will be breezy and cool, but not as cold as last night with low temperatures in the 40s. A storm system will move through the Carolinas bringing periods of rain. It will stay cool in the Pee Dee with highs in the 50s, but will warm into the 60s along the coast. The storm system will move away tomorrow night, and skies will clear on Wednesday. Colder air will build in Wednesday night, and high temperatures will only warm into the 50s on Thursday. Some spots will cool to near freezing Thursday night. High pressure will bring sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, and it will stay cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight, increasing clouds, breezy and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 56 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.