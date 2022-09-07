A cold front moving through will bring in more clouds and scattered showers. Showers and thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain this evening. It will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms. With more clouds around, it will not be as hot tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will lower on Friday before going back up for the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. It will stay rather cloudy with more rain on Sunday. Drier air will slowly move in to start next week with rain chances lowering by mid week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 80-85.