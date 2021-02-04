Clouds and rain roll in to finish the week

It is cool again today, but it will warm-up for the end of the week. Sunny weather will continue today and it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday, but still on the cool side. Clouds will move in late in the day, and winds will turn around to the south. This will make it warmer tonight than the past few nights.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday. Ahead of this front, it will be warmer with high temperatures in the 60s. It will also be cloudy with periods of rain.

The front will push to our south Friday night, and we will briefly dry out for most of Saturday. A storm system will develop along this front and bring another round of rain late Saturday into Sunday morning. It will also be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s for the weekend.

It will warm up a bit next week, but the chance for rain will return by mid week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warmer with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s.