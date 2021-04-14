Clouds and showers moving in this evening.

Rising temperatures combine again with a good deal of sunshine today. Highs for our Wednesday are on pace to reach the mid to upper 70s for the coast, pushing into the mid-80s inland. Isolated showers will finally push in this evening with a cold front. Overnight lows won’t fall down much though thanks to increasing clouds cover, bottoming out in the lower-mid 60s.

Lingering showers hold a bit into Thursday as clouds continue to mix in. Highs tomorrow should average in the lower-mid 70s. Cooler and drier air will eventually rush in for Friday, as highs take a step back to the upper 60s & low 70s. We’re keeping an eye on Saturday right now, which is our next shot at scattered showers.

TODAY: Good deal of sun hangs on, with isolated showers late. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with some showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Some breaks of sun with a few lingering showers. Highs average in the lower-mid 70s.