Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. A weak front will stay stalled in the area through the rest of the week, keeping it rather cloudy and bringing the chance for rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not much change through Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s through Thursday. The front will dissipate and high pressure will build in for the end of the week and into the weekend. This will bring more sunshine and warmer weather with highs in the 80s to near 90 for the weekend. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.