MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Again, this afternoon is mostly cloudy but there are a couple of patches of blue skies mixed in as well. It was noticeably warmer this morning and that will be the case this afternoon as well. Normal mid-November temperatures are in the mid-60s, but we will be in the low-70s today.

Normally at night temperatures are in the mid to upper-40s, but the coast will be 10 degrees above that in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees and the Pee Dee will see the low to mid-50s. It will still be mostly cloudy tonight with rain chances increasing after midnight at the coast and around 7 a.m. tomorrow morning in the Pee Dee.

The rain is sourced from an area of low pressure off Florida’s southeast coast. This low pressure will move off to the northeast and will never move inland over the Carolinas, but it will still bring rain and breezy conditions.

Wind gusts today and tomorrow will be 15-20 mph and winds will calm Friday night. Rain-wise models have not indicated any drought-relieving rain across the area. GFS and European models indicate about a tenth of an inch.

Rain is gone and clouds decrease on Saturday. It will continue to be warmer than average in the low 70s. A cold front will move through Saturday night, with a small shower possible. The front will clear us out and cool things down for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s.