Clouds will build throughout the day but rain will hold off until after sundown. Today will start off mostly clear but cold with all areas either at or below freezing. Clouds will build throughout the day as our next storm system approaches from the Southwest. This system will bring a round of rain for tonight into early Thursday morning. Models suggest about a quarter-inch of rain across the area. Sunshine will gradually return on Thursday, and temperatures will remain in the low 50s. Colder air will move in Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s inland, near 30° along the coast. Sunshine will dominate Friday but it will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

As we look toward the weekend, a stronger storm will be heading our way. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with winds sustained from 20-30 mph and gusts in the 30s to near 40 mph. We could pick up an additional 1″ of rain on Saturday alone. The rain will move out Saturday evening, and sunshine will return Sunday. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday with more rain set to move through Tuesday.