Clouds will increase today ahead of our next chance for rain, and we will remain cool with temperatures well below average. A few showers will be possible late in the day, but the better chance for rain will be tonight and Thursday. A warm front will move through tonight and push to our north tomorrow. Temperatures will climb overnight, and most spots will be in the 60s for your Thursday morning commute. It will continue to warm up on Thursday, and with the rain, there is a chance for thunderstorms along the coast. We should get a good soaking rain on Thursday.

The storm system will clear Thursday night with sunshine returning on Friday. This sunshine, along with cooler weather will continue through the weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 50s. A dry cold front will move through over the weekend, cooling us down even more Sunday and Monday. The sunny, cool weather will continue next week.

Today, cool with increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, cloudy with warming temps and scattered showers. Lows 42-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and warm with periods of rain and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 65-70.