Clouds will move in ahead of our next chance for rain. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds into the Carolinas today, and they will be increasing throughout the day. Rain will move in this evening, and continue for the first half of Thursday. Heaviest rainfall amounts will be to the south where areas south of Florence could see close to an inch of rain. Rain will move out Thursday afternoon, and it should be dry by the evening commute.

Friday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will once again build. It will warm back up to the upper 70s and even into the 80s on Saturday. A cold front late Saturday will bring another chance for showers, but cooler weather will return on Sunday and continue into next week.