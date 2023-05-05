MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Not as perfectly sunny today as it has been for the last several days. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon, especially in the Pee Dee. Temperatures are much warmer this morning and they will be a touch warmer this afternoon as well. The beaches will be in the low-70s again, but the Pee Dee will be in the upper-70s.

A couple of stray showers are possible tonight, but temperatures will be normal in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees. Most models have reined in the rain chances for Saturday which is good news. Still, it will be partly sunny, and isolated showers are still possible. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will also continue to have a small rain chances but temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper-70s.