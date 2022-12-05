MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nice start to your Monday. We have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. Clouds will begin to thicken up, especially in the Pee Dee as a batch of moisture moves through the area. This could bring some light rain to areas along and west of Interstate 95. Not a lot of rain, but it has been so dry, we will take what we can get. Along the Grand Strand, it should remain fairly dry. Though a few showers can’t be ruled out this evening into the night time hours.

We begin to Tuesday with a few showers. Skies will begin to partially clear. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s.

As we get into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We warm up with a southwesterly flow. That will allow temperatures along the coast to rise into the low 70s. Inland locations, you will see temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. By Friday our next front approaches the area, we will see the next chance for some rain.