Clouds will move in ahead of our next chance for rain. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds into the Carolinas tomorrow, and they will be increasing throughout the day. Rain will develop tomorrow night, and continue through Thursday. Heaviest rainfall amounts will be to the south. Scattered showers will linger into Friday. It will stay warm with highs in the 70s, and even into the 80s on Saturday. A cold front late Saturday will bring a slight chance for a shower, then cooler weather will return on Sunday, and continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, warm with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.