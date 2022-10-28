Patchy drizzle will continue tonight, then we will see slow clearing through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, mainly east of I-95. High pressure will build in tomorrow, bringing some drier air and slowly clearing the clouds. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday and temperatures will warm to near 70. A weakening storm system will move by to our west on Monday, bring a chance for a few showers. Another system will push into the area on Wednesday with a chance for more showers. We will also see a warming trend next week with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with drizzle and light rain. Lows 53 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, patchy morning drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny and mild. Highs near 70.