Clouds linger today as temperatures drop

Cooler weather will move in today, and continue through the weekend. It will stay rather cloudy today, and it will be windy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

A storm system developing offshore over the weekend will keep our weather cool and rather cloudy. There will be a chance for a few showers on Sunday with a slightly higher chance closer to the coast.

We will warm up next week with temperatures back in the 70s by mid week. The next storm system will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.