The warm weather will continue, with clouds slowly building through Friday. High pressure that has brought the nice weather this week will move offshore today, allowing some clouds from the Atlantic to move onshore. There will be a slight chance for a shower along the coast today, then a slight chance areawide on Friday, however, most places will stay dry. It will stay warm today and Friday with highs in the 80s.

A cold front will move through Friday night, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, then upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. Night time temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s this weekend. It will be sunny on Sunday and into next week. Warmer weather will return next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-65 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 80s.