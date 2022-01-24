Clouds moving in tonight

Tonight will not be as cold as the past few nights, but colder weather will return by mid week. Clouds will increase overnight with low temperatures staying above freezing. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow night. Temperatures will be close to normal tomorrow with highs in the 50s, then below normal Wednesday through the weekend with high temperatures will be mainly in the 40s. It will be very cold Wednesday night with lows dipping into the 20s. A storm system will bring rain Friday. If cold air arrives before moisture leaves Friday night, the rain could change to snow before ending. It will be cold over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold as the past few nights. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.