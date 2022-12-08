MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is denser today and that is one of the reasons why high temperatures this afternoon are going to be a little lower. Most of the area will top out in the low-70s.

Light showers are going to be possible after sunset today and throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will be cooler but still way higher than normal in the low-50s in the Pee Dee and mid-50s at the coast.

Clouds and periodic showers continue for tomorrow. The morning commute, on the other hand, will be dry, but cloudy. It will be noticeably cooler as well, as a high-temperature return to near-normal. The beaches will top out near 60 degrees and the Pee Dee will be similar with a couple of places in the upper-50s.

Clouds persist through the weekend as do near-normal temperatures. Saturday will be cooler with all cities in the mid to upper-50s.