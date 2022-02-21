Clouds & Record Breaking Temperatures

Throughout the afternoon clouds will become more dense. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions will be anticipated this afternoon and into the overnight hours. High temperatures for today will be during the mid afternoon, low 60s for the beaches, and low 70s for the Pee Dee. This temperature gradient is due to onshore flow, keeping the beaches cooler. Partly cloudy conditions and warmth will be the headline through Friday. Though it will be on the cloudier side, temperatures will go on a nice warming trend. Wednesday and Friday will have potentially record breaking high temperatures especially for inland cities. Currently, the record high temperature for Florence on Wednesday is 83 degrees set in 1975 and the forecast is 82 degrees. On Friday, the record to beat in Florence will be 83 degrees set in 2018 and the forecast is 83 degrees.

High dew points and moisture from the Gulf is making it easier to keep the clouds around this week and it is also going to make it easier for pop up showers to occur. Stray shower possible this afternoon, not lasting more than an half an hour. Tuesday will be rain-free but mostly/partly cloudy, and Wednesday also looks to be rain-free, but a pop up shower will be increasingly likely as low pressure settles in Virginia. A stationary front will be to the north of our viewing area, and once again it will keep the clouds around and give us a stray shower. The front will transition to a cold front and move through Friday night. Friday afternoon and morning will be the clearest sky conditions of the week and that last day of warm weather.

The cold front will significantly cool us down for the weekend. Mid 50s for the Grand Strand, and upper 50s inland. The cold front will lag off the Carolina coast and develop into a low pressure center. The system will scoot by the coast Saturday night and bring a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. All rain is forecasted to end by the late afternoon on Sunday.