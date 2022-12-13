Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next chance for rain. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Places away from the coast will cool to near freezing. Clouds will build in tomorrow ahead of the next storm system. A few showers will be possible late in the day, but the better chance for rain will be tomorrow night and Thursday. It will warm up on Thursday, and with the rain, there is a chance for thunderstorms along the coast. We should get a good, soaking rain on Thursday. The storm system will clear Thursday night with sunshine returning on Friday. This sunshine, along with cooler weather will continue through the weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 50s. The sunny, cool weather will continue next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, cool with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday, cloudy and warm with periods of rain and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 65-70.