Clouds will linger through Thanksgiving, but rain should hold off until Friday. A storm system approaching will keep skies rather cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. There’s a small chance for a stray shower today, but most places will stay dry. The storm system will bring periods of rain on Friday. The front will move offshore Friday evening, and we’ll dry out Friday night.

High pressure on Saturday will briefly dry us out. We will cool off a bit on Saturday but, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. Another storm system on Sunday will bring the chance for more rain. Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Sunday as the rain moves through.

High pressure will bring sunshine and mild weather to start next week. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to start next week but climb back to around 70 by midweek, ahead of the next storm system.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with rain moving in. Lows 52-55 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the mid-60s.