Cloudy and chilly today but sunshine is on the way

Clouds stick around today as we remain chilly. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon, still slightly below average. Sunshine returns Wednesday as we warm up a little more. All will be in the 60s by Thursday as we continue to warm into the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will climb to the mid to upper 60s, some could hit 70 ahead of a cold front. A cold front will push showers into the area on Sunday. The showers move out Sunday night and we’ll cool back down to the low 50s to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows: 31-33 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs: 60-62 inland, 58 beaches.