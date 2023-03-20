It will be cloudy and cool to start the week, but a big warmup is on the way. A northerly flow hangs out today, which is the first day of spring, and unfortunately, high temperatures will be far from springlike. It will be cool with highs in the mid-50s. Cold weather continues tonight with low 30s inland and mid-30s along the coast.

Luckily, sunshine will return Tuesday, and it will be warmer. We will see seasonable weather in the Pee Dee — mid-60s — but the coast looks a little cool again near 60. A big warmup continues throughout the workweek. We will see 70s on Wednesday and inland in the 80s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Saturday with the chance for a few showers but highs will still be around 80 inland. Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Today, gradual clearing and cool. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold with a Freeze Watch for inland counties. Lows 30-32 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 64-66 inland, 60 beaches.