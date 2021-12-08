Cloudy and cool today with some much needed rain

After a cloudy day yesterday, some much needed rain will move in today. The cold front that moved through early yesterday morning, stalled offshore yesterday afternoon. An area of low pressure has develop along this front and it is pushing back towards the coast. Rain showers will develop early this morning. Expect periods of rain today, especially in the morning. Rain will come to an end late in the afternoon. This will be much needed rainfall with around an inch of rain expected. It will stay cool today with highs in the 50s.

Skies will clear tonight, and we will see sunshine on Thursday, but it will still be cool with highs in the upper 50s. A warm front will move through Friday with a slight chance for a few showers, and temperatures back to near 70 Friday, mid to upper 70s Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing back rain chances and cooler weather for the end of the weekend.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 32-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.