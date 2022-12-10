MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Saturday everyone. It seems our weather pattern is stuck in cloudy and cool weekends. This weekend will continue the tradition. This morning, any leftover shower or sprinkle activity will move off shore. Clouds and and Northeast breeze will stick around for most of the day. It wouldn’t totally shock me to see a few peeks of sunshine by later this afternoon. Tonight clouds quickly fill the sky ahead of our next weather maker.

Sunday will start off on the chilly side, and to be honest won’t warm much throughout the day. We will see a good bit of clouds, followed by rain by the afternoon and evening hours. A couple areas, especially inland could see a few pockets of heavier rain. Rain should depart the area by late Sunday evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday and Tuesday look to be the best weather days this coming week. We will see the sunshine return, but you can forget about the warm temperatures returning with it. Temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50’s for highs, and lows in the mid to upper 30’s. A winter like feel, that some have been wanting.

Wednesday into Thursday will be the next weather maker. We will see showers return to the area. High temperatures will be closer to seasonable norms, as highs top out in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Rain chances will also come back. We could use the rain, as much of us is running below normal. There are signs after this cold front, we could really see some cooler temperatures move into the area. That is something we will watch later this week.