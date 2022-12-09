Cloudy, cool weather will continue through the weekend. A cold front pushing through tonight will bring scattered showers, and reinforce cooler weather that will last through the weekend. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy, but it will be dry. High temperatures will stay in the 50s. A weak storm system will move through on Sunday with clouds and scattered showers. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s. High pressure will build in for the first part of next week with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will stay on the cool side. A storm system will bring a chance for rain by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy and cool. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.