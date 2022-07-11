Cloudy and cooler to start the week with lower rain chances. A front is stalled to our south but it will push back over the next day or so. Patchy fog is likely this morning along with a mostly cloudy start to the day. High temperatures for today will continue to be five to eight degrees below normal. The Pee Dee and border belt will be in the mid-80s while the coast will stay closer to the lower 80s.

The summertime pattern will be set up for the workweek. Today and Tuesday have the lowest chances for rain at 20% to 30%, and the best chance for rain will be in the midafternoon during peak heating. More scattered rain is expected Wednesday through Saturday as another cold front will push into the area and stall. The hottest day is projected to be Wednesday with temperatures in the low-90s for the Grand Strand and mid-90s inland. The increasing rain chances will gradually cool us off into the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 84-85 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 69-72 inland, 73-75 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a few pm storms possible. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.