Cloudy and cooler to start the week. Clouds moved in Sunday afternoon and will linger throughout the day. A few stray showers are possible inland for the morning hours, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures for today will be slow to warm due to increased cloud cover. The whole area will max out in the low-70s.

Sunshine will be more prominent on Tuesday, and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees each day through midweek. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and hold for Thursday. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Thursday bringing with it a good chance for showers and a decent cool down for Friday. Temperatures will return to near 70 degrees to start the weekend, and it will be sunny Friday through Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers inland. Highs 70-72 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-59 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid-70s.