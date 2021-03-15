Cloudy and cooler to start the week

The cold front that was responsible for our increasing clouds and rain chances is actually going to move back northward as a warm front late this evening. We’ll see a slight chance for a few showers today with a cooler afternoon.

A storm system will bring rain and warmer temps on Tuesday. Showers with a few storms possible will linger into Wednesday morning before moving out.

Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night into Thursday. Temps will warm even more on Thursday with highs in the low 70s along the coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

A few showers could linger Friday before we dry out and cool down for the weekend.

Today: mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid-upper 50s to near 60°.

Tonight: scat’d showers and cool. Lows: 42-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tuesday: cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Highs: 56-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.