Wet weather will continue into the weekend. The front that has been wobbling back and forth across our area the past couple of days will hang out for much of the day today. That will keep it cloudy with showers. Much cooler weather will move in for today with high temperatures staying in the 50s. We will see rain and drizzle for the first half of the day, then it will dry out in the afternoon.

Friday will start off rather cloudy, but dry. The front to our south will move back northward as a warm front late in the day, and temperatures will warm into the 60s. Rain chances will increase late in the day, then we will see rain and thunderstorms Friday night. There will be a chance for severe thunderstorms late Friday night into early Saturday morning with this system. The main threat will be damaging winds.

The rain and storms will continue into Saturday morning, then we’ll see clearing late in the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be a little warmer with high temperatures morning into midday, then sharply dropping temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday night with most of us seeing lows in the 20s. Sunday will be sunny, but chilly.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60s to start next week. Another system will bring a chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today, cloudy and cooler with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer with late day storms. Highs in the mid 60s.