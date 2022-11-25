Thick cloud cover and periods of rain will continue for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as we start the day in the mid to upper-50s inland, low to mid 60s at the coast. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off for most of today.

High temperatures will be tricky again due to the cloud cover; the current forecast is for low to mid 60s, but most of the day will likely be cooler than that.

A cold front will drop from the south and this will clear out the showers and clouds. We’ll see gradual clearing tonight and much cooler with near-normal November temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will return for Saturday and temps will remain in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will warm up for Sunday, into the low to mid 70s, but scattered showers are likely to move in throughout the day before clearing out Sunday night.

High pressure will bring sunshine and mild weather to start next week. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to start next week but climb back to around 70 by midweek, ahead of the next storm system.

Today, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, gradual clearing and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Saturday, lots of sunshine and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.