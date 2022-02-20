Cloudy and Warm Week Ahead

Clouds will roll in later tonight as high pressure moves offshore. Southerly winds will dominate, beginning Monday, and lasting through a majority of the week. This will allow a significant warming trend to take place. On Monday, a brief shower will pass through, primarily east of I-95 between the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will linger most of the day, but high temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the Grand Strand, and 70/71 for inland.

Subtropical moisture will continue to increase dewpoints, making it easier for clouds to form. Unlike this weekend, this week will lack a day of crystal clear skies. Partly to mostly cloudy condition are expected from Monday to Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to near 80 throughout the Pee Dee and low to mid 70s for the Grand Strand all week.

A cold front will pass through Friday night putting low temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be more on par with February averages with highs in the upper 50s and near 60 on Sunday.