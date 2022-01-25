Cloudy and warmer today ahead of a cold front

Cloudy and warmer today, but colder weather will return by mid week. Today will be mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. The cold front will move through, mostly dry, and bring colder air in. Temps will be below normal Wednesday through the weekend with high temperatures will be mainly in the 40s.

It will be very cold Wednesday night with lows dipping into the 20s. Another cold front will bring rain Friday afternoon. If cold air arrives before moisture leaves Friday night, the rain could briefly change to snow before ending. It will be cold over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs 58-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.