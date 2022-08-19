We will see wet weather for the end of the week. A warm front will slowly move across the Carolinas today, bringing clouds and rain. Heavy rain is possible throughout the day. High temperatures will stay below normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. The front will push to our north for the weekend, and we will see some clearing. Partly sunny skies will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 80s over the weekend, but there will still be a chance for late day thunderstorms.

A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Monday evening, bringing back the higher chance for rain. The high rain chances will continue for Tuesday as the cold front moves into our area and stalls. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week, keeping temperatures below normal.

Today mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-80 inland, 81-82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.