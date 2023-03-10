Rain moves through today but will clear out to start the weekend. A storm system will move through today bringing on and off periods of rain. It will be cool again with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. The Rain will end late this afternoon, and another shot of cool weather will move in for the weekend. We will see sunshine Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will bring rain Sunday into Sunday night. Most of the rain will fall Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Behind this system, cool weather will linger through the middle of the week. Warmer weather may briefly return late next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 60-64 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and breezy. Lows 38-44 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Saturday, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 60s.