MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover has increased across the area. One positive side effect is that the area is more insulated. There are no 30s this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s in the Pee Dee and near 50 degrees at the coast which is 2-9 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the low-60s. It may feel cooler across the area because clouds will be pretty persistent throughout the day.

In other parts of the southeast, there are some light showers but no thunderstorms. The coast will have a slight chance for a passing shower today.

The clouds remain in place for tonight and it will be another night in the 40s. The weekend will be calm and cool. Some intermittent cloud cover but overall still a nice weekend. Highs on Saturday & Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Temperatures return to normal on Monday in the mid-60s, but an arctic cooldown will take Tuesday’s high temperatures into the low-50s and nighttime temperatures into the low to mid-30s.