Cloudy, cold and breezy today with periods of rain

Rain moving in today will continue through tonight. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will move offshore of the Carolinas through tonight. This will bring a good, soaking rain with around an inch of rain to many places east of I-95.

Today will be cloudy and breezy with periods of cold rain. Highs will be in the 40s inland to around 50 along the coast.

The rain will continue tonight, then end early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear Wednesday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday.

We will warm up by the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, 60s on Friday, and low 70s for Christmas. The weekend looks nice with above normal temperatures.

Today, cloudy and breezy with periods of cold rain. Highs 45-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy, cold and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 38-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Wednesday, clearing. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.