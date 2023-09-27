Clouds will linger through tomorrow, then sunshine will return on Friday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. Another mostly cloudy and breezy day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s. The clouds will break up on Friday, and more sunshine will warm us into the 80s. High pressure will control our weather for the weekend and through much of next week. This will bring sunny, warm weather with high temperatures in the 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low 80s.