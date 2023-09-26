Cloudier, cooler weather will move in through mid week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. A cold front will move south of the area, allowing cooler air to move in for the next couple of days. It will also stay rather cloudy with a slight chance for a shower through Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 70s. Clouds will break up on Friday, and high pressure will settle in for the weekend and into next week. This means sunny, warm weather for the weekend with highs in the 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.