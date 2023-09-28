Cloudy, cooler weather will stick around to wrap up the workweek. The cold front that pushed through our area earlier in the week brought clouds and cooler air with it. Cloudy skies will persist today and through the first part of Friday. Temperatures will remain cooler today, and it will warm only a couple more degrees than yesterday, to the mid to upper 70s.

The clouds will slowly break up Friday afternoon, and high pressure will settle in for the weekend. This means sunny, warm weather for the weekend with highs in the low 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week as we remain dry.