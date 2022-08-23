Lots of clouds and scattered showers will continue through the rest of the week. A weak front has stalled across the Carolinas, and will remain in place through Thursday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The clouds will linger tomorrow and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures through Thursday will stay in the mid 80s. Another weak front will push into the area Friday into Saturday, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going. High pressure will strengthen over the area over the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warming temperatures back to normal. Some spots will hit 90 this weekend. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.