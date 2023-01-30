Cloudy, damp weather will continue for most of the week. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Tomorrow will be another rather cloudy day. There will not be much rain around, but there will be a chance for a shower here or there. Temperatures will warm into the 60s. A cold front will move through on Wednesday and stall just to our south. That will drop temperatures into the 50s, and also keep it cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle. This cooler, gloomy weather will continue on Thursday. A stronger cold front will move through Thursday night bringing more substantial rain. This rain chance will continue into Friday before it clears later in the day with sunshine returning. Cold weather returns for the weekend, but it will be sunny on Saturday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.