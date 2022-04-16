MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures still on the mild side- low 60s for the beaches and throughout most of the Pee Dee, but along the border belt temperatures will drop to the mid-upper 50s. Cloud coverage will be pretty persistent tomorrow and paired with low-level moisture the probability of pop-up scattered showers is likely. Any rain throughout the morning and afternoon will be light and brief. Highs tomorrow are in the low 70s.

Low pressure developing in the deep south will make its trek towards the Carolinas Sunday night into Monday. Rain will begin around midnight and will be constant throughout the afternoon and scattered throughout the evening. At times, some storms will be rolling through with heavy rainfall. In total, rainfall amounts will range from 0.75″-1.25″ throughout the area.

Temperatures will be cooling down Monday as the low pressure churns colder air down into the Carolinas. High temperatures that day will be in the middle 60s, and temperatures won’t change noticbaly at the beach until Thursday, inland will be back in the low 70s Tuesday. Sunshine will also be returning Tuesday and will remain in place until next Saturday.