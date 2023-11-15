MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is a very cloudy day across the area, and the clouds will remain until the end of the workweek. There is no rain in the forecast due to dry air at the surface. It will be mild today with highs close to the seasonal average, in the mid-60s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a little milder. The Grand Strand will bottom out in the mid-50s and the Pee Dee will average near 50 degrees as a low temperature.

A low-pressure system, which has a 10% chance of being a tropical depression, has developed off the southeast coast of Florida. This low will migrate to the north and parallel our coast. This will bring us a chance for showers, especially along the Grand Strand. This system will also bring warmer weather with high temperatures in the low 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Rainfall totals will this system are not impressive. On the high end, a third of an inch of rain. Both the European and the GFS forecast less than a tenth of an inch on Friday.

A cold front will move through mostly dry late Saturday, bringing us a cool down Sunday into next week.