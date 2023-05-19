MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An area of low pressure will move up the coast, keeping the clouds and some isolated showers around today. Wilmington has been hammered with rain…over 5 inches since midnight. There are flash flood warnings and areal flood advisories in place for Brunswick County. No alerts in our area. We might even see some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with everyone staying in the 60s.

Warmer weather will return Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning. Only isolated rain Sunday afternoon.

Monday should be dry with slightly below-average temperatures. Temperatures will remain a little below average for much of next week as we stay mostly dry.