MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are much cooler today across the area by more than 10 degrees. High temperatures inland today will struggle to get to 60 degrees with upper-50s more likely. The Grand Strand will be at 60.

Isolated rain chances later this evening mainly in the southern part of the viewing area including southern Florence, Marion, and Horry counties. The border belt looks to be relatively dry this evening.

Clouds continue this evening and overnight low temperatures will be lower as well with mid to upper-40s in the forecast.

High tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-50s. It will be cloudy but dry which is great news with all of the holiday parades and events going on throughout the area. For any outdoor events, I would advise bringing a light jacket as it will be cool all day.

Similar temperatures carry over Sunday, but there is a much better rain chance. Coverage will be widely scattered Sunday afternoon through the evening. Even though most of the area will see rain on Sunday it isn’t going to amount to much with totals forecasted at less than 0.25″ throughout the weekend.

Sunday’s weather is associated with a cold front which will pass in the evening and this will return sunshine for Monday and Tuesday.