The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through today, bringing periods of light rain in the morning and lingering drizzle through the afternoon. It will be mild in the morning with temps in the low to mid-60s. Inland temps will hold in the low 60s through midmorning then drop throughout the afternoon. The beaches will top out in the mid-60s around midday. Cooler air will move in throughout the afternoon, and temperatures will drop to the low to mid-50s by the evening commute.

The front will stall not too far to our south, keeping the clouds and scattered showers around through Thursday. A storm system will move along this front Thursday night into Friday, bringing more significant rain with over an inch possible. Most of Friday will stay cloudy and wet, but it may clear late in the day. Drier, much colder weather will move in Friday night, and temperatures will drop below freezing.

Saturday will be sunny but cool with highs staying in the 40s. A warming trend will start on Sunday with highs back in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunshine returns to start next week with highs climbing to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 60-62 inland, 64 beaches, with temps falling throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 40-42 inland, 44 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid-50s.